Imran kicks off anti-govt long march to Islamabad

Lahore, Oct 28 All eyes are on Islamabad as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) set out on its anti-government long march on Friday, which has been termed by party chairman Imran Khan as the "biggest freedom movement" in the country's history, media reports said.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has warned against any mob attacks, with the country's top court earlier rejecting the government's plea for orders to immediately stop PTI's long march to Islamabad, The News reported.

Imran Khan kicked off the protest march with an emotionally-charged speech, saying that the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi Long March' is not for any personal or political interest to oust or to form government, but to liberate the country from the thieves who have seized power to get their corruption cases waived, the report said.

This is Imran Khan's second march towards Islamabad after he was ousted via a no-confidence motion earlier this year.

The political instability in Pakistan has also fuelled economic uncertainty, with international ratings agencies questioning if the current government can maintain difficult economic policies in the face of political pressure and looming elections.

The long march started from the Liberty Chowk in Lahore and will pass through Ferozepur Road, Icchra, Azadi Chowk, Mozang, Data Darbar side, and Muridke.

It will enter Islamabad after passing through Kamonki, Gujranwala, Daska, Sumbrial, Lala Musa, Khariyan, Gujjar Khan and Rawalpindi.

