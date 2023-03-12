Imran postpones poll rally till March 13 after govt imposes Section 144

Islamabad, March 12 PTI chief Imran Khan on Sunday postponed his party's election rally in Lahore till March 13 after the interim government in Punjab province imposed Section 144.

Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, on Saturday night had announced a rally today (Sunday).

However, citing concerns in the wake of a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match in Lahore, the district administration banned public gatherings invoking Section 144 in the city, Dawn reported.

Protesting the interim government's move, the PTI approached Election Commission of Pakistan, and later postponed the rally.

Taking to Twitter, Khan posted: "It seems again Sec 144 has been imposed illegally solely on PTI election campaign as all other public activities are ongoing in Lahore. Only Zaman Park has been surrounded by containers & heavy police contingent. Clearly, like 8 March, Punjab CM & police want to provoke clashes."

