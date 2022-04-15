Imran sold gifts from foreign govts in the market: PML-N spokesperson

New Delhi, April 15 The spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Marriyum Aurangzeb, has accused former Prime Minister Imran Khan of selling gifts worth millions of rupees received from foreign governments, media reports said.

"He [Imran Khan] bought cufflinks, rings and watch for Rs 20 million from Toshakhana (gift depository) and sold it for Rs180 million in the market," said the ruling party spokesperson while speaking to the media in Islamabad, Express Tribune reported.

"A gold-plated Kalashankof is also missing and it will be recovered from Bani Gala [residence of former PM Khan]," she said.

Marriyum said the former PTI-led government under the guise of national security refused to reveal the details of the Toshakhana because "they sold gifts" received from the foreign dignitaries in the market.

The previous government on several occasions refused to provide details of foreign gifts received by then PM Khan and approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to stop the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) from making the details of the gifts public, Express Tribune reported.

The government maintained that the disclosure of any information related to Toshakhana would jeopardise international ties.

Toshakhana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division. Established in 1974, it stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentar, bureaucrats and officials by heads of other governments, states and foreign dignitaries.

It is mandatory that gifts of a certain value are kept in the Toshakhana. However, officials can keep these gifts provided they pay a certain percentage of the price assessed by the Toshakhana evaluation committee.

Speaking about other issues, the spokesperson said that chief military spokesman, Major General Babar Iftikhar, had exposed the "lies" of Khan that the US had orchestrated his ouster from power.

