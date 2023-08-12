In Chhattisgarh, Cong's challenge is to reverse history, increase LS tally

Raipur, Aug 12 The upcoming Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh and 2024 Lok Sabha elections will promise to bring about intriguing contests on the political stage.

The Assembly elections present a challenging competition for the BJP-led NDA as it aims to secure victory, while the Lok Sabha election poses a formidable hurdle for the Congress.

The ever-evolving political landscape of the country has witnessed a changing political calculus year after year.

While the Congress has managed successful comebacks in several states, it has also encountered setbacks in others.

In Chhattisgarh, the Congress witnessed a significant turnaround in the 2018 Assembly elections by clinching victory on 68 out of 90 seats and unseating the BJP from power after a decade and a half. But during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress only managed to secure a lead on two out of the 11 seats.

Elections in the Congress-ruled state are scheduled to be held by the end of this year.

Both the parties seem to be putting in more efforts for the upcoming Assembly elections because the contest between the BJP and the Congress are going to be very indecisive and have a tough fight.

The Congress is striving to fulfil the promises outlined in its pre-election manifesto, emphasising changes in the lives of the underprivileged. Meanwhile, the BJP accuses its rival of consistently failing to fulfil commitments.

BJP state president Arun Sao openly alleges instances of corruption and malpractice during Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's tenure, asserting that the Congress government has also stripped the poor of their livelihoods.

As the BJP endeavours to defeat the Congress in the state assembly elections, the latter relies on its policies and plans to advocate for a return to power.

Chhattisgarh Congress Communication Cell Chief Sushil Anand Shukla said that the promises made to the public before the 2018 Assembly elections have been met, including positive changes in the lives of the impoverished and improvements in economic stability.

Political analysts believe that if the BJP aims to outpace the Congress in the Assembly elections then it will need to put in considerable effort because the state government has successfully revitalised the Chhattisgarhi identity and implemented transformative changes through numerous schemes.

While the Baghel government will be the face in the state, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the face in the Lok Sabha elections. In this way, the 2023 Assembly elections are going to be a big challenge for the BJP and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls for the Congress.

