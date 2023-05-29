"In Nine years, BJP did nothing but brought issues like inflation......,"says Kharge

New Delhi [India], May 29 : As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) completed its nine years of powers at the Centre on Friday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday took a dig at the BJP and said that the issues of inflation, spoiled budget flared up in the course of nine years.

The Congress president took to Twitter and said that the nine years of BJP's power over the nation had done nothing but brought issues like inflation, spoilt budget and public loot to the fore.

He claimed that during the nine years, the BJP was in power, the party plundered public funds, affected all vital goods with the Goods and Service Tax, and gave the people a difficult way of life.

"Deadly inflation in 9 years, BJP looted the public's earnings, GST hit on everything important, Spoiled budget, difficult life," said Kharge.

Kharge further added that the BJP's assertions regarding inflation were haughty and that the era from Acche Din to Amrit Kaal was when public theft surged as a result of inflation.

"Arrogant claims 'Inflation is not visible' or 'We do not eat these expensive things', Journey from 'Acche Din' to 'Amrit Kaal' public loot increased due to inflation," said the Congress President.

On Friday, the Congress posed a set of nine questions to the BJP party ranging from issues related to the economy, farmers, corruption, democracy and national security.

The Congress party also released a document with the name '9 Saal 9 Sawaal' on the occasion.

"On the completion of nine years of the Modi Government, the Congress party wants to ask 9 questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are also releasing a document for the same '9 saal 9 sawaal'," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said while addressing a press conference on Froday.

Congress, in a tweet, shared the nine questions and said that the Prime Minister "must respond to these nine questions before the BJP begins to celebrate"."Why are inflation and unemployment skyrocketing in India? Why have the rich become richer and the poor become poorer? Why is public property being sold to PM Modi's friends, even as economic disparities are increasing?" the document read questioning the government over the economic front.

The party questioned the government over the doubling of farmers' income and also asked why the Minimum Support Price has not been legally guaranteed to them."Why is it that the agreements made with farmers while repealing the three black farm laws have not been honoured? Why has MSP not been legally guaranteed? Why didn't farmers' income double over the last 9 years?" it read.

The grand old party hitting out at the centre asked why the BJP has been "silent" over the alleged corruption in BIP-ruled states."Why are you putting people's hard-earned savings in LIC and SBI at risk to benefit your friend Adani? Why are you letting thieves escape? Why are you silent on rampant corruption in BIP-ruled states, and why are you letting Indians suffer?" the document read.

Questioning the government over the issue of national security and China, Congress asked, "Why is it that even after your clean chit to China in 2020, they continue to occupy Indian territory? 18 meetings have been held with China, yet why do they refuse to yield Indian territory and instead continue with their aggressive tactics?"

https://twitter.com/INCIndia/status/1662005123470741504?s=20

"Why is it that your oppressive government is methodically destroying the foundations of social justice? Why are you silent on the atrocities against women, Dalits, SC, ST, OBCs and minorities? Why are you ignoring the demand for a caste census?" it added."Why are you deliberately using the politics of hatred for electoral gains and fueling an atmosphere of fear in society?," the Congress questioned.

The party came down heavily over the issue of democracy and asked why the government "weakened" the Constitutional values."Why have you weakened our Constitutional values and democratic institutions in the last nine years? Why are you practising the politics of revenge against Opposition parties and leaders? And why are you using blatant 'money power to destabilise governments elected by the people?" it read."Why is it that schemes for the welfare of the poor, needy and tribals are being weakened by cutting their budgets and making restrictive rules?" read the document.

Citing the time when the country was grappling with the COVID pandemic, the party raised questions over the deaths and compensation by the government to the grieving families."Why is it that despite the tragic deaths of over 40 lakh people due to COVID-19, the Modi government has refused to compensate their families? Why did you suddenly impose a lockdown which forced lakhs of workers to return home, and not provide any support?" the document read.

Narendra Modi was sworn in for the first time as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, and PM Modi took oath at the office for the second term on May 30, 2019.

