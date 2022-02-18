'In perfect health': Odisha CM rubbishes rumours about his condition

Bhubaneswar, Feb 18 Rubbishing the rumours spread about his health condition, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said he is in perfect health and very happy.

The Chief Minister visited Lingaraj temple here this evening and prayed for the good health of the people of the state. He also reviewed the progress made on execution of Ekamra Plan, launched for beautification of the periphery of the Shiva shrine.

Addressing reporters after visiting the temple, Patnaik said: "Whenever there is an election in the state, rumours start doing the rounds about my health. But I can assure all of you that I am in perfect health, very happy and here to serve the people of Odisha."

However, he refrained from making any comment when asked if such rumours were being spread by the opposition as the panchayat election is going on in the state. "I do not want to say anything now. You know that the model code of conduct is in force and one should not speak much," he said.

"Whenever there is such rumour, you can be assured that the BJD is going to do well."

The Chief Minister's statement carries much significance as it came at a time when there was speculation about his failing health.

Patnaik had not campaigned for the ongoing Panchayat elections. He was also criticised for not attending his office and the Assembly.

However, he attended the state's Republic Day celebration last month and also went around the garden at Lok Seva Bhawan on that day.

At the end, the Chief Minister did not forget to give his Covid-19 cautionary message for people. "The pandemic is still around and please do not lower your guard. Wear a mask and follow Covid appropriate behaviour," he said.

