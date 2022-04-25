In record, Punjab makes payments of Rs 13K cr for wheat procurement

Chandigarh, April 25 In a record, the Punjab Government said it cleared payments of Rs 13,000 crore of farmers for procurement of wheat till Monday, state Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said.

He said this was the highest payment in the past decade.

The minister said the total minimum support price (MSP) payments released this year were three times of what was paid last year (Rs 4,754.42 crore) by this date.

"The record breaking figures are a result of the meticulous arrangements made by the state government in the mandis on the strict directions of the Chief Minister," said the minister, adding the government is committed to farmers' welfare.

