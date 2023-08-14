In talks with China, India calls for withdrawal troops from friction points in eastern Ladakh

New Delhi, Aug 14 India on Monday called for withdrawal of troops from friction points in eastern Ladakh during the 19th round of Corps Commander-level talks with China.

The Indian delegation also called for resolution of issues related to Depsang Plains and Demchok areas.

The Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) held the meeting, just ahead of the BRICS summit, at the Chushul-Moldo border point on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the region.

Since the standoff began in May 2020, the two armies have disengaged from the northern and southern flanks of the Pangong Tso, Gogra and Hot Springs area. However, tensions continue to prevail in the Depsang Plains and Demchok.

Defence experts believe that the latest talks between the two armies have significant importance in view of the BRICS summit starting next week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping may meet on the sidelines of the summit.

India and China are in a standoff in eastern Ladakh region since early 2020 when Chinese soldiers entered Indian territory and clashed with Indian personnel.

Since then, tension prevailed between the two armies. However, during the Monday talks both sides have agreed for withdrawal of troops from several. This comes after extensive diplomatic and military talks.

The Corps Commander-level talks first began in 2020 after the PLA violated agreements and crossed the LAC at several places in eastern Ladakh.

India has sought de-escalation, which includes withdrawal of all additional troops and equipment in the forward areas of the LAC to its pre-April 2020 position.

However, no inclination has been shown so far from the Chinese side that wants to consider the current holding position as the new status quo.

The last round of the Corps Commander-level talks was held in April just before the meeting of the Defence Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The Indian delegation for the Monday talks was led by Lt Gen Rashim Bali, Commander of the Leh-headquartered 14 Corps, while the Chinese team was to be headed by the commander of the South Xinjiang Military District.

Officials from the Indian Army, ITBP and Ministry of External Affairs were present in the meeting.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor