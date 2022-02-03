In Uttarakhand's Someshwar, wife to take on husband in electoral fray

The contest in the Someshwar assembly constituency of Uttarakhand is going to be interesting as the husband and wife are pitted against each other in the electoral fray.

In the Someshwar Assembly constituency in Almora district, Samajwadi Party (SP) has fielded Balwant Arya as its candidate. Interestingly, Arya's wife Madhubala also filed her nomination from the seat as an independent candidate. Earlier, it was speculated that either of the two would withdraw his or her nomination but it did not happen.

Now, the couple is busy campaigning for their own and appealing for votes from the people of Someshwar.

The seat is currently represented by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rekha Arya who is also a minister in the state government.

This time also, BJP has fielded sitting MLA Rekha Arya from the seat. Meanwhile, Rajendra Barakoti is the candidate from Congress and Harish Chandra is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Someshwar.

Polls to elect the 70-member Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

