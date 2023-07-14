Incorrect India map: Congress slams BJP, demands apology

New Delhi, July 14 The Congress on Friday slammed the BJP for posting the incorrect India map in an animated video showing the parts of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan and China.

Congress said that this exposes the saffron party and questioned is this not an attack on territorial integrity and sovereignty?

Addressing the media at the party headquarters here, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said: “The BJP, its fake news factory and its leaders, who are very eager to handover certificates of nationalism to people, tweeted a video. It was about making (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, the Vishwa Guru. And in that video ironically, this is what they have put out, parts of India are shown with Pakistan, and China.”

She also showed the animated video released by BJP leaders on their Twitter handles.

Targeting the government, the Congress leader said: “If this is not an attack on our territorial integrity, and attack on our sovereignty then I wonder what is? This exposes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This tells you what they are made of, what their real motives are.”

Hitting out at the ruling BJP, she said that it tells the lack of respect they have for our sovereignty, and for our territorial integrity and this also tells you who the real ‘Tukde-Tukde-Gang’ in this country is and it is none other than the BJP.

The Congress leader said that after these videos, were put out by the BJP, its ministers, its leaders, its spokespersons, and the official handle of the BJP, people started reacting to it, people questioned, how territorial parts of India, integral parts of India, were shown with Pakistan, and China.

“And in no time they deleted the video,” she alleged.

She also said that as the BJP deleted the video does not mean that Congress will not raise the questions that should be raised.

“What you did? Because this is the map of India that we uphold, this is the map of India that we respect. This is the map of India for which we have made supreme sacrifices. And no force on earth can make us believe that anybody can make a mistake like this, no force on earth, whatsoever, but that’s what the BJP has done,” she said.

She also pointed out that according to India’s law that the BJP itself brought in Parliament, which is the Geospatial Information Regulation Bill 2016.

“According to provisions of this law, a hundred crore rupee in fine and seven years in jail, for anybody who depicts the map of India incorrectly. So, who is going to take the burden for this? Who in the BJP is responsible for this? Where does the buck stop?” she questioned.

She also demanded the Prime Minister and the BJP President J.P Nadda should with folded hands first apologise before every Indians, because we will not tolerate this depiction of India.

“We will not tolerate that in broad daylight you can distort the map of India and get away with it. We will not tolerate that territories that belong to India are shown as territories in Pakistan, and China. We seek accountability, and first of all we seek an apology from no less than the Prime Minister and the BJP President,” she added.

