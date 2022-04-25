Increase Covid vaccination, TN lags behind some states: Stalin to officials

Chennai, April 25 Pointing out that the state is lagging behind some others in terms of people vaccinated against Covid-19 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday said there was a challenge to be faced.

Addressing the District Collectors through video conference, Stalin said there are 1.48 crore people who have not taken the second Covid-19 dose and 11.68 lakh people who have not taken the booster dose.

Stalin said vaccinating them in the coming two weeks is the challenge to be faced.

He also urged the district heads to ensure people wear masks in public places.

Stalin said the district heads should also ensure the economic growth and livelihood of the people are not hindered while preventing the huge loss of lives due to the pandemic.

The Chief Minister said the state is getting back to normalcy with the growth in the economy and improvement in the livelihood.

Given this situation, the Covid-19 infection is increasing in states like Maharashtra, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during the last one week and the comforting factor is that the loss of lives has not increased, Stalin said.

He said out of 6.33 crore people eligible for vaccination, 74.75 per cent have been vaccinated twice, 91.5 per cent has been vaccinated once and 41.66 per cent of the people have been given booster dose.

