INDIA bloc MPs meet to chalk out strategy over Manipur situation

New Delhi, Aug 1 Opposition MPs from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc on Tuesday met in Parliament to chalk out a strategy over the Manipur situation and also reiterated the demand for a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At the meeting which took place in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, the MPs demanded for a detailed discussion on Manipur.

In a video statement, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brian said: "Prime Minister Modi, why don't you be inspired by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and come speak inside Parliament."

He also cited many examples of the former Prime Ministers speaking in Parliament.

The Congress-led opposition have been demanding for a statement by the Prime Minister in both the Houses on the Manipur issue and also a discussion in Parliament on situation in the northeastern state where ethnic clashes erupted on May 3.

The violence has led to the deaths of hundreds of people, while thousands have been forced to take refuge in relief camps.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor