India can lead in innovative research, technology supported solutions: Mandaviya at CII summit

New Delhi, March 15 Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said that India can lead in innovative research and technology-supported solutions which are commercially viable with universal acceptability.

Speaking at the CII partnership summit 2023 on 'One Health: Integrated, Collaborative and Multisectoral Approach to Optimal Health', Mandaviya said: "It is time that India takes the lead in realisation of 'One Earth, One Health' vision with a holistic and integrative eco and nature friendly policy-making environment, and align it with philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam for global health and wellbeing."

The One Earth, One Health vision can become a reality only with active global collaboration where countries don't think of only themselves, but of collective global outcomes, said Mandaviya, adding that the health sector cannot be limited to one country as the health and wellbeing of one country impacts the other.

"We live in an inter-dependent world, wherein not just countries but the health of the human population is equally affected and influenced by the health of the surrounding environment and animals," he said.

Mandaviya said that the global pandemic has demonstrated that no country is immune from adverse developments in any country, and also that actions impact the health and wellbeing of the eco-system.

It is, therefore, our collective responsibility as a human race to not only protect ourselves but also ensure that our actions result in protecting the environment we co-exist in, he stressed.

Applauding India's leading role in indigenous research and the wealth of traditional therapies, Mandaviya highlighted that each country can have its own model of ensuring 'One Earth, One Health'.

It is, however, important to learn from each others' best practices to enrich our models and work in synergy with each other to ensure that our collective actions leave behind a healthier world than the one we inhabit, he stated.

Further, the Health Minister added that "India's model of Integrative Medicine is an example of this, where it synergises modern medicine with a focus on wellness, incorporating the traditional principles of Ayurveda inherent in India."

