India committed to energy efficiencies, to increase hydrocarbon production: Hardeep Puri

Bengaluru, Feb 6 Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri on Monday said that India remains focussed on energy efficiencies, laying impetus on fuels of the future, including biofuels and hydrogen as well as increasing the use of renewable energies.

Speaking at the inauguration of the India Energy Week in Bengaluru, the petroleum minister said that the government is taking transformative measures to increase domestic exploration and production of traditional hydrocarbons.

"This year's theme of 'Growth Collaboration Transition' is very apt as it underscores the need for us to collaborate and grow together. We seek to imbibe the true spirit of Innovation. Achieving the Net Zero goal requires global coordination and access to skills, technology, and global financing," Puri said.

India has already pledged to become net-zero in emissions by 2070 and cut down the emission by one billion tonnes by the end of 2030, he added.

These commitments, the minister said, come despite India's historical contribution to global emissions (since 1890) is about 4 per cent, despite being the fifth largest economy and home to 17 per cent of the world's population and despite India's per capita emissions ranking lowest amongst the G20 countries and about half of the global average.

"Against this backdrop, India has carved out an energy agenda which is inclusive, market-based, and climate - sensitive. We continue to underscore the importance of oil and gas yet our commitment to climate change mitigation goals remains unabated," Puri added.

