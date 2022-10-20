India is not in a position to listen to anyone: Anurag Thakur slams PCB over Asia Cup controversy

Anurag Thakur, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs has reacted to Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) statement on the boycott of the ODI World Cup in India. Thakur firmly stated that all the big teams, including Pakistan, will play in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Reacting to the developments, Thakur said India are not in a position to listen to anyone. The Sports minister said that the ODI World Cup will be held in India and the participating countries, including Pakistan, will be invited cordially and the tournament will go on as per schedule.

"It's BCCI's matter and they will comment on it. India is a sporting powerhouse, where many World Cups have been organised. The ODI World Cup will also take place next year in India and all big teams around the globe will take part in it. Because you can't ignore India in any sport. India has contributed a lot to sports, especially cricket. So, the World Cup will be organised next year, and it will be a grand and historic event. The home ministry will take a decision as there are security concerns in Pakistan. It's not just cricket. India is not in a position to listen to anyone," Thakur said during an event for the announcement of the Khelo India Youth Games.

The statement was released after BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council, said next year's Asia Cup. "Neutral venue for Asia Cup is not unprecedented and we have decided that we will not travel to Pakistan," Shah had said. The statement was meted with strong criticism majorly from former cricketers of Pakistan. Some of them even said Pakistan should pull out of the T20 World Cup match against India on Sunday to send a strong message.