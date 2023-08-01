INDIA MPs walked out of RS as their demands for detailed statement on Manipur by PM weren't met: Congress

New Delhi, Aug 1 Congress on Tuesday once again lamented that the INDIA parties 'demand for a detailed statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur issue in the Rajya Sabha went unheeded by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, forcing them to stage a walkout.

The proceedings of the House began on a stormy note yet again leading to an early adjournment of the Rajya Sabha till noon and the Lok Sabha till 2 p.m.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary communications in charge Jairam Ramesh said, “Today too, the INDIA parties demanded the PM's presence in the Rajya Sabha to make a statement on Manipur, to be followed by a discussion. Leader of the Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge-ji, was not

allowed to speak. All INDIA parties walked out at around 12:30. Let’s see what happens at 2 p.m. now.”

The Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has been demanding for an exhaustive statement by the Prime Minister on Manipur in both houses of Parliament followed by a detailed discussion.

A delegation of 21 MPs of the INDIA bloc had visited Manipur on Saturday and met the victims as well as the affected families besides meeting

Governor Anusuiya Uikey.

The INDIA bloc MPs have also sought time with President Droupadi Murmu over the Manipur situation.

--IANS

