INDIA MPs who visited Manipur to meet President on Wednesday

New Delhi, Aug 1 A delegation of the Opposition party leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), who visited violence hit Manipur, will be meeting President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh in a tweet said: “The 21 INDIA party MPs who visited Manipur on July 29 and 30 will be meeting with the President of India on August 2 at 1130 a.m. They will be accompanied by the floor leaders of INDIA parties.”

The 21 MPs of the INDIA bloc had visited Manipur on Saturday and Sunday and also met the victims and the affected families in the relief camps.

The delegation had also met Governor Anusuiya Uikey and appealed for peace in the north eastern state.

The INDIA MPs have been demanding for a detailed statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in both Houses of Parliament and a discussion on violence in Manipur.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament has been stormy over the demands of the INDIA MPs over their demands for a detailed discussion mon Manipur and has faced several adjournments.

Ethnic violence erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have died and thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

The opposition parties have demanded for imposition of the President’s Rule in the state and also demanded for immediate removal of Chief Minister N Biren Singh for failing miserably to control the law and order situation in the northeastern state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor