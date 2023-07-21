India, Sri Lanka to develop Trincomalee as regional hub

New Delhi, July 21 Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Friday said that India and Sri Lanka have finalised several agreements of economic cooperation under the government's "Neighbourhood First" initiative.

Briefing the media after the culmination of Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe's two-day India visit, Kwatra said that both the sides agreed to develop Sri Lanka's Trincomalee city as a regional hub.

The foreign secretary further informed that the resumption of passenger ferry service between India and Sri Lanka was also decided while air connectivity from Southern India to Sri Lanka was also discussed.

Both the nations also focussed on setting up high-grid connectivity, he said.

"In terms of outcomes, you would have all watched the deliberations and exchange of agreements and press statements. Both leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of our bilateral relationship. They also outlined a common vision to develop bilateral relations further. Connectivity covers various dimensions. Trade, financial, digital and people-to-people engagement were discussed," Kwatra said.

PM Modi also raised the issues related to aspirations of Tamil population in Sri Lanka.

"This year marks the 200 years of Indian Tamils in Sri Lanka. To commemorate, the prime minister announced that India will be developing a package for the Tamil community," the Foreign Secretary said.

