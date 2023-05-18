'India will become Hindu nation by 2027', claims BJP legislator

Patna, May 18 After self-styled godman Dhirendra Shastri, the chief of Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh advocated for Hindu nation, BJP legislator Hari Bhushan Thakur on Thursday claimed that India would become a Hindu nation by 2027.

"The way a large crowd turned out during Shastri's event, it is not hard to understand that India is heading towards a 'Hindu nation'. The saints of the country will declare India a Hindu nation by 2027," Thakur said.

Criticising Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the BJP leader said that the JD-U leader is "scared due to the huge popularity of Shastri".

"Hence, his supporters are filing FIRs against him. The statement of Nitish Kumar for Shastri was not appropriate. He is also encouraging his leaders to give statements against him. Despite all the conspiracies, Shastri would not be afraid of them," Thakur said.

