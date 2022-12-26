Indian Railways promises an even better Vande Bharat 2.0 edition

New Delhi, Dec 26 The Ministry of Railways has been making constant efforts to make India's first semi-high speed train, Vande Bharat better.

The project, which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been the dream of the government and the Railways.

So far, 6 Vande Bharat trains are running, with the sixth one flagged off by Modi on December 11, 2022 to run from Nagpur to Bilaspur. The flag off was done at Nagpur railway station in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

According to information received, another Vande Bharat train is set to run from Kolkata's Howrah station to Jalpaiguri at the end of the year, for which the Railways has started preparations.

As per the plan, the first five Vande Bharat trains have been running between New Delhi to Varanasi, New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Gandhinagar to Mumbai, New Delhi to Ahmedabad and Chennai to Mysuru.

According to the Railway Ministry, vibration tests of the new train are underway at a speed of 115 km per hour to 180 km per hour.

Simultaneously, the Emergency Braking Distance (EBD) at 160 kmph, the brake system, fire, smoke and noise are also being checked.

Along with this, the version is also being tested by the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety at a speed of 180 kmph.

The first edition of the new Vande Bharat train started running on September 30, 2022 from Gandhinagar, Gujarat to Mumbai Central, Maharashtra and has received the people's approval.

The Railway Ministry has been trying to fix the shortcomings of the train to make it more efficient.

To increase domestic production of wheels and to promote Make in India, the Ministry has invited bids from prospective vendors for setting up facilities to manufacture and supply 1,540,000 wheels.

In the tender, vendors who use more than 60 per cent of local material will be prioritised, which will facilitate employment for more people along the lines of Make in India.

The tender will be opened on January 24, 2023.

