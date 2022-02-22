Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha finally breaks his silence on the journalist threat case

Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha said that he will not reveal the identity of the journalist, who tried to threaten him for an interview. Saha on Saturday night after the BCCI communication shared a tweet in which he wrote "After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so-called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone."

With the tweet, he also shared the screenshot of the journalist who messaged him to do an interview forcefully.



However, Wriddhiman doesn't want to reveal the identity of the journalist, as he does not want to harm anyone's career.

“I haven’t received any communication from the BCCI yet. If they ask me to reveal the name (of the journalist), I would tell them it was never my intention to harm somebody’s career, to pull a person down. That’s why I didn’t reveal the name in my tweet. That’s not the teaching of my parents. The main purpose of my tweet was to expose the fact that there’s someone in the media who does such things, disrespecting a player’s wish,” he told a news portal.

“It wasn’t fair, which I wanted to tell through my tweets. He who has done it knows it very well. I posted those tweets because I didn’t want the players to face such things. I wanted to convey the message that what has been done was wrong and no one else should do it again" he added.