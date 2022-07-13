India's democracy deeply influenced by Buddhist ideals, symbols: President

New Delhi, July 13 Terming Buddhism one of the greatest spiritual traditions of India, President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said the country's democracy has been deeply influenced by its ideals and symbols.

"Our democracy has been deeply influenced by Buddhist ideals and symbols. The national emblem is taken from the Ashoka Pillar at Sarnath, which also has the Dharma Chakra engraved on it. Behind the chair of the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, the sutra 'Dharma Chakra Pravartanaya' is inscribed," he said as he addressed the Dhammachakra Day 2022 celebrations at Uttar Pradesh's Sarnath, through a video message.

The chief architect of our Constitution, Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar had said that in our parliamentary democracy, many processes of ancient Buddhist associations have been adopted, he said, as per a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The President also said that according to Lord Buddha, there is no greater joy than peace, and in the teachings of Lord Buddha, emphasis has been given on inner peace.

"The purpose of remembering these teachings on this occasion is that all people should inculcate the right meaning of the teachings of Lord Buddha and remove all the evils and inequalities to make a world full of peace and compassion."

The Ministry of Culture in association with the International Buddhist Confederation is celebrating the Aashadh Purnima Divas, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

