Indirect support of Gehlot govt in incidents of communal frenzy, says Shekhawat

Jaipur, Oct 10 Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday made a scathing attack on Rajasthan government questioning its silence on the rising incidents of communal frenzy being reported in the state.

"The way communal frenzy is spreading in the state and no action is being taken against the fanatics, it is clear that the Gehlot government is indirectly giving shelter to such people. The law and order situation in the state is deteriorating day by day. Crimes against women are increasing and the government is playing 'Kissa Kursi Ka'," he said.

While interacting with the media, Shekhawat said that 'Sar Tan Se Juda' slogans were raised in the Chief Minister's home turf that is in Jodhpur. If such slogans are raised in the home district of CM, who is also the Home Minister, and if no action is seen, then the public will definitely be forced to live in the shadow of fear," he said.

On occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi on Sunday, a procession was taken out in Pipad town of district Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in which 'Sar Tan Se Juda' slogans were raised.

On the allegations of misuse of agencies like ED and CBI, Union Minister said that I want to thank the honourable CM that at least this time, he did not blame the Central agencies and the BJP when 'Kissa Kursi Ka' is going on in Rajasthan.

Speaking on CM statement that Jai Shah, Ambani will be welcomed if they come with investment, Shekhawat said that when these people go to some other state and work, they are accused of being fed by Central government, but when the same entrepreneurs invest in Rajasthan, a red carpet is laid in front of them. This is a dual mindset, he added.

"In such conditions, Congress government is claiming to repeat however, they have no base ready for them to repeat their government. No announcement has been implemented on grounds. Congress MLAs are questioning their own govt's Chiranjeevi scheme. Just by giving a good budget and praising it doesn't work," he said.

Speaking on Eastern Rajasthan Canal Projects (ERCP), Shekhawat said, "The Gehlot government is spreading confusion on it. Despite repeated requests, Gehlot is conspiring to complicate this project by not working in accordance with the set norms of the Government of India. The government is misleading people of these 13 districts for their political gains. They claim to complete this project on their own, which they will never be able to do."

Shekhawat said, "Madhya Pradesh has been continuously objecting to it. The day it goes to court, this project will stop. Later, Gehlot will walk away by saying 'the matter is in court'. Their only objective, if any, regarding ERCP is how to get political mileage out of it?"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor