'Induct people of Bihar's Mithilanchal in Kamakhya Temple Trust'

Patna, May 3 A veteran journalist of Bihar on Tuesday urged the trust of the renowned Kamakhya Devi temple in Guwahati to give space to people of his state's Mithilanchal region.

"There is huge religious belief among people of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Nepal, West Bengal, Odisha in Maa Kamakhya. A large number of people from north Bihar go to Kamakhya temple every year. Hence, we want the participation of people of Mithila in the temple trust," Shivnath Jha said.

Jha, who started as a newspaper vendor in Patna and worked in several prominent and prestigious publications in the country and Australia, has requested every person, prominent or common, in Bihar to help his cause.

Terming it an "ambitious assignment" for him, he said: "People support is key here."

