Instead of painting the university saffron, understand its global philosophy: RJD's Manoj Jha on JNU violence

RJD MP in Rajya Sabha, Manoj Kumar Jha, on Friday strongly criticized the putting up of the saffron flags and "Bhagwa JNU" posters outside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus.

Speaking toon this issue today, Jha said, "These people are unable to understand what they are doing. What will happen if the saffron flag is planted in JNU? This is a university. Understand the university's global philosophy. Nothing will be achieved by colouring university saffron, green, red and yellow."

Jha's remarks came in the wake of a recent clash between students that took place at the university campus on Ram Navami on April 10. This was followed by tensions between two groups of students - Left activists and ABVP members.

After saffron flags were seen outside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus along with "Bhagwa JNU" posters on Friday, the Delhi Police said that the flags have been removed and suitable legal action will be taken against the ones found guilty.

Questioning the government on the matter, Jha said, "There are people in the same cabinet, who have come out of the same JNU. You are destroying an institution. If you put an end to critical thinking, then who will it affect? The loss is not of JNU, it is of this country."

Speaking on the power of the Opposition, the Rajya Sabha member said, "Even today a large part of the population of India does not agree with the policy and intentions of the BJP. We are fighting with as much strength as God has given us. As long as there are crores of people like us, parties like us will not remain silent."

On Sunday, a scuffle was reported between two student groups at JNU allegedly over serving non-vegetarian food during Ram Navami. The JNU administration said that no violence will be tolerated on campus and warned the students from getting involved in any incident which disturbs the peace and harmony in the campus.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor