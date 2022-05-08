Intensify attack on AAP govt: Nadda to Delhi BJP

New Delhi, May 8 The BJP chief J.P. Nadda has asked the party unit in the national capital to intensify attacks on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Nadda held a meeting with the Delhi BJP leaders on Saturday in which he was also briefed about the Punjab Police action against party youth wing national secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.

Sources said that national vice president and Delhi in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda, party state unit president Adesh Gupta and state general secretary (organisation) Siddharthan were present in the meeting with party chief Nadda.

Sources said that discussion took place about the organisational functioning in Delhi, Bagga and working of the Kejriwal government. "Delhi BJP leaders briefed party chief Nadda about the current political development in the city and the Bagga incident and the way the party handled the situation. A detailed discussion was also held about the functioning of the organisation in the national capital and upcoming future organisational programmes were also discussed," sources said.

It is learnt that Nadda asked the party leaders to intensify attacks against the misgovernance of the Kejriwal government. "Nadda ji suggested that failure and misrule or misgovernance of the Kejriwal-led AAP government must be highlighted," sources said.

In a midnight development, the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed the arrest of Bagga and directed the Punjab government to not take any coercive action against him until the next hearing which is scheduled for May 10.

The Punjab Police on Friday arrested Bagga from his Delhi residence over his remarks against Chief Minister Kejriwal. Delhi Police, which reports to the Union Home Ministry, on Friday took Bagga's custody and later released him after a legal process. It also lodged two cases against the Punjab Police in connection with Bagga's arrest. Bagga moved to the High Court while challenging the non-bailable arrest warrant issued against him by a Mohali Court on Saturday.

