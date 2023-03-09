International Rajasthani Conclave to held in Jaipur in Sep

Jaipur, March 9 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal to organise the International Rajasthani Conclave on September 23 and 24 in Jaipur, an official said on Thursday.

The Chief Minister has also approved the proposal of an additional budget provision of Rs 5 crore for this mega event to be organised under the aegis of Industries Department and Rajasthan Foundation, a statement noted.

Gehlot announced the organisation of the International Rajasthani Conclave in the budget for the year 2023-24 with the aim of initiating networking with the Non-Resident Rajasthanis (NRRs).

The two-day conclave sessions will focus on "Rajasthani pride, literature, business, tradition, music, art, culture, social welfare, entrepreneurship, food and entertainment, etc".

It will include a special session on entrepreneurship and investment opportunities. Entrepreneurs from all over the world are likely to participate.

The Pravasi Samman Award announced in the NRR policy will also be given away in this conclave.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor