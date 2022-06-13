Internet services suspended in Bharatpur as reservation issue rages again

Jaipur, June 13 The Rajasthan government on Monday suspended internet services in four tehsils of Bharatpur district for 24 hours starting Monday am as the reservation issue has once again rocked the state.

This time, Mali, Kushwaha Shakya and Maurya Samaj have raised a demand of 12 per cent reservation. Hundreds of people from the society blocked the National Highway-21 (Agra-Jaipur) in Bharatpur holding sticks in their hands.

The highway has been jammed for over 24 hours now. Looking at the gravity of the situation, Bharatpur Divisional Commissioner Sanwarmal Verma shut down internet services in four towns for 24 hours starting 11 am on Monday.

The state government has authorised minister Vishvendra Singh and the divisional commissioner to hold talks with the representatives from the agitators.

Laxman Singh Kushwaha, patron of Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, said, "The people of the society are demanding reservation under the Constitution. The provision has been given in Article 16(4) of the Constitution. Those castes which are very backward can be given reservation by the state government."

Kushwaha added: "Kachi (Mali) society is the most backward class. The population of Kachi community is 12 per cent, so we are asking for reservation on the basis of population. We have met the Chief Minister on this issue and he had assured that it would be considered. But nothing has happened till date. We are being forced to stage a protest."

Bharatpur Divisional Commissioner Sanwarmal Verma said that Jaipur-Agra traffic has been disrupted, and internet and broadband services have been suspended to avert any untoward incident.

Internet service has been suspended in Nadbai, Vair Bhusawar and Uchhain tehsils.

