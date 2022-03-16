Intervene to check unregulated air fare to Gulf: Jose K Mani

New Delhi, March 16 Kerala Congress (M) Rajya Sabha member Jose K Mani on Wednesday urged the government to intervene and take necessary action to check unregulated air fare to Gulf nations.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Mani said that over four million people from India live in Gulf areas and 90 per cent of them are from Kerala.

"During vacation when people are supposed to return to meet their family members, spouses and children, air fare is hiked. While the normal fare from different cities in Kerala to Gulf nations is Rs 15-20 thousand or maximum Rs 25,000 but during vacation or festival season it goes up to Rs 60,000," Mani said.

Seeking government's intervention, Mani said that a maximum fare ceiling must be put in place for air fare.

DMK Member Tiruchi Siva requested the government to consider dropping the proposal for a neutrino observatory project in Theni district in Tamil Nadu to conserve the rich wildlife and the biodiversity of the region.

Siva pointed out that the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority of Tamil Nadu has anticipated damage to the site.

