Intimidating tactics will not deter us, says Kavitha on ED notice

Hyderabad, March 8 K. Kavitha, who has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in Delhi excise policy scam on Thursday, has said that as a law-abiding citizen, she will fully cooperate with the investigation agencies but made it clear that BJP's tactics of intimidating them will not deter them.

She, however, said in view of the planned dharna in New Delhi over women's reservation Bill on Friday and prefixed appointments, she will seek legal opinions on the date of attending it.

In a statement, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that BJP's tactics of intimidation will not deter them.

"I would also like the ruling party at the Centre to know that these tactics of intimidation against the fight and voice of our leader, CM Shri KCR, and against the entire BRS Party will not deter us. Under the leadership of KCR Garu, we will continue to fight to expose your failures & raise voice for a brighter and better future for India," she said

"Let me also remind the power mongers in Delhi that Telangana has never and will never bow before the oppressive anti people regime. We will fearlessly and fiercely fight for the rights of the people," she added.

