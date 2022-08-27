Invitation to K'taka Cong leaders for pro-China event triggers row

Bengaluru, Aug 27 An invitation sent to state Congress leaders, including leader of opposition Siddaramaiah, by the Karnataka chapter of India-China Friendship Association for a seminar on 'US intervention in China' has triggered fresh controversy in the southern state.

Taking a dig at the Congress, BJP national general secretary and MLA C.T. Ravi said: "If anyone had doubts that Congress works for China, this will clear them. Why should the Congress side with China if America is interfering in its internal affairs?

"Is the MoU signed by Rahul Gandhi with the Chinese Communist Party the reason behind this support to China?"

Ravi also shared the invitation of the programme and alleged that a controversial photo of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi could be seen along with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Meanwhile, veteran Congress leader Siddaramaiah clarified that he had declined the invitation from the India-China Friendship Association (ICFA) to participate in the event to be held on Sunday.

"It is surprising to see my name on the invitation despite declining it," he said.

Siddaramaiah added that he declined the invitation to participate in the event, as his party's and his own position is against the agenda of the programme.

The invitation for the seminar on 'Interference of US imperialism in the internal affairs of People's Republic of China' claims that Siddaramaiah will be one of the chief guests along with Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, and Consul General of China in Mumbai, Kong Xianhua.

As per the invitation, senior Congress leader H.C. Mahadevappa will be the guest of honour, while other leaders, including L. Hanumanthaiah, P.G.R. Sindhia and JD-S rebel K. Srinivas Gowda, will be the speakers at the event, among others.

