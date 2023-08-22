Involve more people in plantation drive: Assam CM tells DCs 

New Delhi/Guwahati, Aug 22 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the state government's 1 crore 'Amrit Brikshya Andolan' (tree plantation movement) has received good response from the people and it has decided to involve more and more people so that it can exceed the set target on a single day.

In this regard, the Chief Minister while holding a meeting with Deputy Commissioners through video conferencing from the Assam House here, directed them to ensure that more and more people get involve in the massive plantation drive.

The Chief Minister also instructed the DCs to hold programmes in schools and institutions on Wednesday, the moment Chandrayaan 3 lands on the moon, a government official said.

Sarma asked them to make arrangements through installation of giant screens and TV sets for displaying the historic moment. He also directed to conduct essay competition following the successful moon mission, the official added.

The Chief Minister also directed the DCs to create sub districts following the delimitation by the Election Commission of India (ECI), he said.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Sarma said that the 100th Cabinet meeting will be held in Guwahati and after that the government will come up with a report card about all the decisions taken and the actions taken by it so far as their implementation are concerned.

He also exuded the optimism that the ongoing talks with the pro talks faction of the ULFA is going on in the right direction and said one of the demands of the outfit for protection of identity of indigenous people has been fulfilled following the demarcation of assembly and parliamentary constituencies in the wake of the delimitation exercise.

The Chief Minister did not specify any date for finalisation of the peace agreement with the pro talks faction of the ULFA.

On the possibility of bringing the ULFA (I) led by Paresh Baruah to the negotiation table, Sarma hoped that a day will dawn sooner or later when they would pick up the olive branch extended by the government.

