Iran briefly seizes 2 US 'surveillance vessels' in Red Sea

Tehran, Sep 3 The Iranian Navy briefly seized two "surveillance vessels" of the US Navy in the Red Sea, according to state media reports.

On Thursday, while carrying out a counter-terrorism mission in the Red Sea, the Iranian Navy's destroyer Jamaran encountered US unmanned surveillance vessels on the international shipping route, Xinhua news agency quoted the reports as saying on Friday.

"After warning the American side twice to prevent possible accidents, the Jamaran destroyer seized two (surveillance) vessels," it said.

"After securing the international shipping route, the 84th Naval Group of the (Iranian) Army released the two vessels in a safe area and warned the American fleet not to repeat similar cases," it added.

The 84th Navy Group of the Iranian Army has been stationed in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden for the past two months.

On Tuesday, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy briefly seized a straying US unmanned vessel in the Gulf to secure a shipping line and prevent accidents, according to the semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

