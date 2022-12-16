Iran condemns US 'intervention' in Iranian women's rights as 'hypocritical'

Tehran, Dec 16 Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman has condemned US' "interventionist" policies concerning Iranian women's rights as "hypocritical".

Nasser Kanaani made the remarks in response to a US-proposed resolution that was adopted by the UN Economic and Social Council on Wednesday to remove Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a report by IRNA news agency.

"The history and approach of the US government in the past and present indicates that human rights have no real place in its politics and practice," said Kanaani, highlighting Washington's "political, instrumental, and dual attitude" toward human rights.

Noting the US four-decade "maximum pressure and unilateral cruel sanctions" on Iran, the spokesman added that they have "wide and inhumane consequences ... on life, health, jobs, and livelihoods of all Iran ... including children, women, girls and mothers without any discrimination".

Protests have erupted in Iran after 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini died in a Tehran hospital on September 16, a few days after her collapse at a police station. Iran has accused the US and some other Western countries of "inciting riots and supporting terrorists" in the country.

