Iran nuke talks to resume in Vienna on Tuesday: EU

Vienna, Feb 8 Talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), will resume in vienna on Tuesday, the diplomatic service of the European Union (EU).

In a statement, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said that the participants in the eighth round of negotiations will "continue the discussions on the prospect of a possible return of the US to the JCPOA and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement by all sides", reports Xinhua news agency.

The Iran nuclear talks were most recently halted in late January as the negotiators returned to their capitals for consultations.

EEAS Deputy Secretary-General Enrique Mora tweeted on Monday that given the "undesirable trends undermining the JCPOA, there is a need to swiftly conclude these negotiations".

"We need spirit of compromise to take us back to full implementation," Mora said.

Iran and the five other signatories to the JCPOA China, Russia, the UK, France and Germany have held rounds of talks in the Austrian capital to revive the deal, from which Washington withdrew in 2018 under former President Donald Trump.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor