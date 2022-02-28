Iran vows not to compromise over redlines in Vienna nuke talks: FM

Tehran, Feb 28 Iran will not compromise on its redlines in the Vienna talks aimed at resolving the issues over the removal of US anti-Iran sanctions and revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, said Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

During a phone conversation with the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell on Saturday, Abdollahian stressed that Iran's definite choice in the nuclear talks is "not to cross its redlines," Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.

Praising Borrell's efforts in the matter, the Iranian Foreign Minister reiterated his country's resolve for a good agreement within the framework of its national interests, with the P4+1 group, including Britain, China, France, Russia plus Germany, saying it needs the other side's political decisions to make a deal possible.

The remaining issues can be resolved and a final agreement can be reached "if a realistic approach is taken by the West," he said.

For his part, Borrell acknowledged efforts by all parties to the negotiations, stressing that the Vienna talks have reached a critical stage and require serious decisions by all sides, Xinhua news agency reported.

Iran signed the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with world powers in July 2015. However, former US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the agreement in May 2018 and reimposed unilateral sanctions on Iran, which prompted the latter to drop some of its nuclear commitments in 2019 and advance its halted nuclear programs.

Since April 2021, eight rounds of talks have been held in Vienna between Iran and the remaining JCPOA parties, namely Britain, China, France, Russia plus Germany, with the US indirectly involved in the talks, to revive the landmark deal.

