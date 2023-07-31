Iran won't tolerate violation of exploitation rights in Arash gas field: Oil minister

Tehran, July 31 Iran's Oil Minister Javad Owji said the country does not tolerate any violation of its rights regarding the exploitation of the Arash gas field, which it jointly shares with Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

He made the remarks in an interview with Shana News Agency affiliated with the Iranian Oil Ministry, which was published on Sunday.

Known as Durra in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, the Arash gas field is located in a neutral zone between the three states and is jointly shared among them, Xinhua news agency reported.

Owji stressed that if the other parties fail to cooperate, Iran will pursue its rights, including the exploitation and exploration of the reserve.

He, however, said the country has always stuck to the path of negotiation with the neighbouring states.

Kuwaiti Oil Minister Saad Al Barrak told SkyNews Arabia on Thursday that his country will start drilling and production at the Durra gas field without waiting for border demarcation with Iran.

Earlier this month, the Foreign Ministries of both Kuwait and Saudi Arabia said the two countries, together, have "exclusive rights" to the gas field.

--IANS

