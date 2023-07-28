Iranian, Azerbaijani FMs discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

Tehran, July 28 Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov discussed bilateral ties and regional issues in a phone call, according to a statement published on the Iranian Foreign Ministry's website.

The two Ministers expressed satisfaction with the "positive" developments in bilateral relations and highlighted the necessity of resolving regional issues through cooperation among the region's countries and players, Xinhua news agency reported.

Amir-Abdollahian said on Thursday that cooperation between the two countries is on a "constructive and positive" path, mentioning a successful meeting between the two sides earlier this month, where agreements on joint rail and road projects were reached.

The Iranian top diplomat condemned the recent desecration of the Quran in Sweden and Denmark, adding that an online ministerial meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation will be held on Monday to discuss the issue.

Bayramov, for his part, praised the "important" visit by Amir-Abdollahian to the Azerbaijani capital of Baku earlier this month and thanked Iran for its "constructive" stance on the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.

The phone call came amid a recent thaw in relations between Iran and Azerbaijan, following a period of tension over a number of issues, including the military ties between Israel and Azerbaijan.

--IANS

