Iranian FM, UN envoy meet over Iraq developments

Tehran, July 31 Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with visiting UN special envoy for Iraq in the capital Tehran to discuss Iraq developments.

During the meeting, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert commented on developments in and outside Iraq and highlighted Iran's constructive role regarding the Arab country, according to a statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Sunday.

Amir-Abdollahian, for his part, said Iran and Iraq have seen good, strong and constructive bilateral relations, which contribute to the region's sustainable development, stability and security, Xinhua news agency reported.

Such relations are based on the friendship between the two peoples and all-out bilateral cooperation between the two governments, he noted.

The Iranian top diplomat emphasised the importance of ensuring security along the Iran-Iraq border, stressing that the border security agreement signed between Tehran and Baghdad in March should be implemented "accurately".

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor