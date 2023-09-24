Iranian, Russian, Turkish FMs, UN envoy discuss Syrian situation

Tehran, Sep 24 The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said he had discussed with his Russian and Turkish counterparts, as well as the UN envoy, the latest situation in Syria in New York, media reported.

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks to reporters in New York on Friday, while elaborating on his meeting earlier on Saturday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, said the report.

The meeting was held within the framework of the Astana process, which was launched in 2017 at the initiative of Iran, Russia and Turkey, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Minister said the meeting highlighted economic problems, Western sanctions and terrorism as fundamental challenges in Syria.

He added that it also voiced concern over the humanitarian situation in Syria and reiterated that the unilateral sanctions against the country, which violate international and humanitarian law and the UN Charter, should be fully lifted.

Amir-Abdollahian said the meeting highlighted the international community's responsibility to reduce the Syrian people's suffering, urging the UN to mull a plan and provide financial support for creating the necessary infrastructure for the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.

The Iranian top diplomat noted that solutions were also proposed at the meeting to reduce misunderstandings and settle border problems between Syria and Turkey.

During the meeting, the Turkish and Russian Foreign Ministers and the UN envoy also stated their views on helping resolve Syria's problems, according to Iran's official news agency IRNA.

--IANS

