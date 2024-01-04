Iran's top leader vows 'tough response' to deadly 'terror' attack

Tehran, Jan 4 Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has vowed that a "tough response" will be given to those who perpetrated and ordered the deadly "act of terror" in the southeastern city of Kerman.

He made the remarks in a message published on his website on Wednesday, extending condolences over the deaths of at least 95 people, including three police officers, in two "terrorist blasts" earlier in the day that also injured 211 others near the burial site of the assassinated senior Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, Xinhua news agency reported.

Khamenei stressed that those who killed innocent people by perpetrating the "act of terror" and those who masterminded and ordered it "will be the definite target of just punishment from now on."

"They should know that they will receive a tough response by creating this disaster," he added.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi also condemned the "criminal act of terror" in a condolence message, vowing that those behind the deadly "terrorist" incident "will soon be punished for their cowardly and heinous move," according to a statement published on the website of his office.

Raisi highlighted the necessity to identify those who had orchestrated and ordered the "inhumane move," calling on all provincial officials to take the necessary measures to alleviate the pains of those harmed in the incident, treat the injured and restore order and calm to the city.

