Iraq confirms full support for national dialogue in Yemen

Baghdad, July 24 Iraq has confirmed its full support for the national dialogue in Yemen to achieve security and stability in the war-torn country.

During a meeting with visiting Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rasheed expressed his country's "full support for the national dialogue to achieve security and stability in Yemen, in a way that guarantees the peace for the people who have suffered greatly because of the conflict," according to a statement issued by the president's office on Sunday.

For his part, Mubarak praised Iraq's support for Yemen's security and stability, noting negotiations are currently underway to reach solutions that serve Yemen and the Yemenis, Xinhua news agency reported.

The visiting Minister also met with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, during which they discussed bilateral relations in all fields and ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries, according to a statement issued by al-Sudani's media office.

Earlier on Sunday, Mubarak held a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein, who said Iraq's position on Yemen is that "all parties should sit at the dialogue table," noting "the situation in Yemen affects the regional security situation, and serious work should be done to establish security and stability".

"Iraq is ready to move to be part of the solution to the problems of the region and Yemen," Hussein added.

Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war after the Houthi militia took control of several northern cities and ousted the Saudi-backed Yemeni government from Sanaa in 2014.

The conflict has resulted in a staggering number of casualties and pushed Yemen to the brink of a humanitarian crisis, including widespread famine.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor