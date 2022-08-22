Islamabad court to initiate contempt proceedings against Imran

Islamabad, Aug 22 Islamabad High Court on Monday constituted a three-member larger bench to hear the contempt of court proceedings against Imran Khan - for allegedly hurling threats at a female additional sessions judge, media reports said.

In his public rallies in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the former Prime Minister warned additional sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry - who granted the police remand of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill - of consequences, Samaa TV reported.

Khan told the participants of the rallies that they would lodge a case against the female judge who - according to him - gave an inhumane decision despite knowing that Gill was subjected to custodial torture.

The decision to constitute a larger bench came unanimously after consultation with all judges of the high court. The bench will comprise justices Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Babar Sattar, Samaa TV reported.

Earlier, the ruling coalition condemned Khan's statement and demanded the court to take action against the ex-Prime Minister.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Khan would not be allowed to challenge the writ of the state by inciting rebellion.

