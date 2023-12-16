Israel approves reopening of crossing to Gaza for aid entry

Jerusalem, Dec 16 Israel has approved the entry of humanitarian aid through the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip, Israel's Prime Minister's Office has announced.

As part of the hostage release agreement, Israel committed to transfer 200 truckloads per day of food and humanitarian aid from Egypt for the civilian population in Gaza, read the statement, noting the Rafah crossing has the capacity for only 100 trucks a day, with the Israeli security screening taking place at the Kerem Shalom crossing, Xinhua news agency reported.

Until Friday, these trucks were required to return to the Rafah crossing, "causing heavy congestion and preventing the implementation of the agreement between Israel and the United States," according to the statement.

To abide by the terms of the agreement, the Israeli cabinet approved on Friday "a temporary measure" of unloading the trucks on the Gaza side of the Kerem Shalom crossing, instead of having them return to Rafah crossing, it added.

The statement stressed that the cabinet's decision determines that only humanitarian aid arriving from Egypt will be transferred into the Gaza Strip this way.

According to the statement, "the United States has committed to pay for the upgrade of the Rafah crossing as soon as possible to enable the transfer of humanitarian aid only via Rafah crossing after passing Israeli security screening."

