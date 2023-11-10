Israel demands action against int'l media outlets whose photojournalists were present during Oct 7 massacre (IANS FROM ISRAEL)

Tel Aviv, Nov 10 The Israel Communications Ministry has contacted international media outlets -- New York Times, CNN, Associated Press (AP) and Reuters -- after an Israeli media watchdog, HonestReporting.com, brought out details regarding the photojournalists employed by these outlets had been with Hamas terrorists when they swarmed into Israel on October 7 early hours and massacred civilians.

The HonestReporting.com, which works to expose false narratives against Israel in foreign press, asks whether these photojournalists were aware of such a massacre as they were present on the scene of crime.

The watchdog also raised questions whether these journalists had permission to cross into Israel from Gaza.

The investigation by HonestReporting.com revealed that these photographers had documented the kidnapping of civilians and soldiers by the Hamas terrorists. The burning of tanks and murder of an IDF soldier was also documented by these photojournalists.

The spokesperson of AP responded to this stating that it had no advance knowledge of the October 7 massacre.

The spokesperson of AP, Nicole Meyer, in a statement said, "AP had no advance knowledge of the October 7 attack."

The statement also added, "AP's role is to capture news and images worldwide, at any point, even if they are terrible and involve victims."

The National Public Diplomacy Directorate in the Israeli Prime Minister's office said, "We view this with utmost gravity that photojournalists working with international media joined in covering the brutal acts of murder perpetrated by Hamas terrorists on October 7."

The statement further said that these journalists were accomplices in crimes against humanity and that their actions were contrary to professional ethics.

The Israel Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi contacted CNN, New York Times, AP and Reuters.

After the denial by AP, Reuters also said that it did not have any prior knowledge of the October 7 massacre.

The Reuters in a statement said, "We are aware of a report by HonestReporting and accusations made against two freelance journalists and accusations made against two freelance photographers who contributed to Reuters coverage of the October 7 matter."

It also added that the Reuters acquired photographs from two Gaza-based freelancers and said that the photograph that was published two hours after Hamas fired rockets into southern Israel. It also said that its staff reporters and photojournalists were not present on the scene of crime.

The HonestReporting had also released photographs of the photojournalist, Hassan Eslaiah from whom both AP and CNN had collected photos, along with the Hamas' most wanted leader and military commander, Yahya Sinwar.

CNN and New York Times are yet to give a rebuttal.

--IANS

