'Israel expects Russia to protect Israeli citizens, Jews' (IANS FROM ISRAEL)

Tel Aviv, Oct 30 Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has in a late Sunday night statement called upon the Russian law enforcement agencies to protect Israeli citizens and Jews living in Russia.

The statement was made following a group of Muslims waving Palestinian flags barged into Makhachkala airport in Dagestan region of Russia.

The protestors had reached the airport amid reports that a Russian airline 'Red Wings' had arrived at the airport from Tel Aviv carrying Jewish refugees.

The Israeli Prime Minister's office demanded stringent action against the rioters and the incitement directed against Jews and Israeli citizens.

