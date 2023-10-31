Israel-Gaza war: US dismisses global calls for ceasefire

Washington, Oct 31 Amid global calls for ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, the US has rejected it, saying it is not the "right answer right now".

US National Security spokesperson John Kirby had made the comments during a press conference on Monday, BBC reported.

However, Kirby said the US has spoken to the Israeli government about increasing the number of aid trucks entering Gaza each day to around 100.

Kirby said he was confident that more aid trucks would be able to enter Gaza via Egypt.

Dismissing the calls for ceasefire, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said, "Israel has vowed there will be no ceasefire until Hamas isdismantled."

"Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terrorism... this will not happen,"

Israel has been bombing Gaza since October 7 Hamas attacks that killed 1,400 people in Israel.

More than 8,300 people in Gaza have been killed since Israel's retaliatory bombing began, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry.

