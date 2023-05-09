Israel launches drone attacks on Gaza militants

Gaza, May 9 Israeli drones bombed two targets early Tuesday in Gaza city and the southern Gaza Strip town of Rafah, killing at least three Islamic Jihad militants, Palestinian sources and eyewitnesses said.

The two targeted buildings, they said, belong to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement. And two explosions were heard, and Israeli army drones kept hovering over the coastal enclave, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ambulances arrived and transported victims, the sources said, adding that big damage occurred in the two buildings and flames were seen rising from the targeted places.

Primary medical sources in the Gaza Strip reported that at least three people were killed in the airstrikes on the two buildings.

