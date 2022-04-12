Israel to reward airlines flying to Red Sea resort city of Eilat
Jerusalem, April 12 Every airline operating international direct flights to Ramon Airport near Israel's Red Sea resort city of Eilat will be awarded 60 euros ($65) for each arriving passenger, the Ministry of Tourism has said.
The reward will be offered for the flights between September 2022 and May 2023, except for two one-week Jewish holidays in October and April, the Ministry added on Monday in a statement.
"The procedure will bring back hundreds of thousands of tourists from abroad to Eilat in the winter," it said.
In early January, Israel allowed the entry of Covid-19 vaccinated and recovered passengers, and then in early March, of all passengers, including the unvaccinated, Xinhua news agency reported.
