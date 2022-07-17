Israeli army chief to visit Morocco next week

Jerusalem, July 17 The Israeli Army chief Aviv Kochavi will visit Morocco next week, an Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson told Xinhua news agency.

The IDF spokesperson on Saturday did not provide further details about the upcoming visit by Kochavi, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel and Morocco normalised their relations in December 2020, before they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on military cooperation.

The Israeli military sent observers to a military exercise in Morocco in early July as part of the MoU.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor